Clear

Exit polls: Most Democrats want Donald Trump impeached

Around 40% of 2018 voters said they want President Donald Trump impeached, according to CNN's national exit ...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 3:23 PM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 3:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Around 40% of 2018 voters said they want President Donald Trump impeached, according to CNN's national exit polls.

It'll become a key question as Democrats seize control of the House and all the investigative and procedural powers that come with that. But while CNN projects that Democrats will take the House, Republicans will hold the Senate. Any effort to impeach Trump would run smack into a trial in a friendly Senate.

Donald Trump

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Impeachment

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Political scandals

Politics

Scandals

US Democratic Party

US political parties

Voters and voting

Democrats' current leader, Nancy Pelosi, has said she is not interested in moving to impeach Trump, but that won't stop a lot of them from agitating for it; 77% of self-identified Democrats supported impeachment in the exit polls, compared with just 5% of Republicans and 33% of independents.

Support in the exit polls for impeaching Trump is nowhere near a majority, but as CNN has pointed out, 40% is much higher support for impeachment than most presidents face, including President Bill Clinton, who was actually impeached.

Support for impeachment is the highest in California, where 54% of 2018 voters back it, followed by New York with 52% support. The lowest is in North Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia, where around a quarter of voters said they would support impeachment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events