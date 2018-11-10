Clear

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin wins re-election in Wisconsin, CNN projects

Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin bested her Republican challenger Leah Vukmir, CNN projects, overcomi...

Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin bested her Republican challenger Leah Vukmir, CNN projects, overcoming a late push from President Donald Trump to mobilize Republican voters in the state.

Her win came in a state Democrats were determined to move back into their column after Trump toppled the "blue wall" of Midwestern states -- Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania -- two years earlier.

Through a race in which both parties focused on turning out their bases, Baldwin and Vukmir clashed over the country's approach to abortion, immigration and the #MeToo movement.

"We don't put children in cages like this President has done and we can't let this happen again," Baldwin said at a debate in October.

Vukmir said Baldwin's plan for the border would be "drawing a line in the dirt."

Vukmir, a darling of conservative talk radio in Wisconsin, navigated a brutal GOP primary. She edged out businessman Kevin Nicholson -- who was backed by millions of dollars that GOP megadonor Richard Uihlein pumped into the race -- with the support of Gov. Scott Walker and the state's Republican establishment.

In October, Trump endorsed Vukmir at a Wisconsin rally, calling her a "a very special person" who could deliver "strong borders and safe communities."

But the President also nodded to the political reality of a race in which polls consistently showed Baldwin ahead.

"I like looking at polls only when we're winning," he joked, before adding the Vukmir was "doing very well."

