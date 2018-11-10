Clear

URGENT - GOP's Josh Hawley defeats Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in Missouri Senate race

(CNN) -- Republicans will pick up a Senate in Missouri, CNN projects, with state attorney general Josh Hawley defeating Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in a state Donald Trump won by nearly 19 points in 2016. McCaskill conceded the race on Tuesday night. Hawley touted himself as a self-proclaimed champion of President Trump's agenda who said McCaskill had become out-of-touch politically with the state she represents. Trump's last campaign rally for the 2018 midterms was for Hawley in Missouri on Monday night.

The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
