URGENT - Mississippi's Senate race goes to a runoff

(CNN) -- With no candidate getting 50% of the vote, Mississippi's special Senate race between Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy will will advance to a runoff on November 27th.
