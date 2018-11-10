Clear

URGENT - Sen. Ted Cruz will defeat Beto O'Rourke, CNN projects

(CNN) -- Sen. Ted Cruz will defeat Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke in the race for Senate in Texas, CNN pro...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 7:11 AM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 7:11 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Sen. Ted Cruz will defeat Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke in the race for Senate in Texas, CNN projects, holding off the progressive online fundraising sensation and leaving Democrats who hoped to snap a 24-year statewide losing streak disappointed again.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events