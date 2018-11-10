Clear

What will the election results mean for Wall Street?

Investors got pretty much what they were expecting on ...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 11:55 AM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 11:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Investors got pretty much what they were expecting on Election Day.

Political pundits, pollsters and investment banks mostly agreed that Democrats would probably win the House of Representatives and that Republicans would keep control the Senate following the US midterm elections Tuesday.

Banking, finance and investments

Business, economy and trade

Election results

Elections and campaigns

Financial markets and investing

Government and public administration

Politics

Wall Street

Elections (by type)

Midterm elections

Government organizations - US

US Congress

That's what happened. The split party control in Washington means America's fiscal, trade and regulatory policies are likely to remain largely on the same trajectory.

Before the election, Morgan Stanley argued that a Democratic takeover of both the House and the Senate would hurt pharmaceutical companies because of a potential crackdown on drug prices. Still, the firm added that a divided Congress would be "neutral" for the market overall.

Darius Dale, senior macro analyst for Hedgeye Risk Management, and Tina Fordham, chief global political analyst for Citi Research will join CNN International anchor and correspondent Julia Chatterley on "Markets Now" on Wednesday to discuss in detail what the results mean for investors.

"Markets Now" streams live from the New York Stock Exchange every Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET. Hosted by CNNMoney's business correspondents, the 15-minute program features incisive commentary from experts.

You can watch "Markets Now" at CNN.com/MarketsNow from your desk or on your phone or tablet. If you can't catch the show live, check out highlights online and through the Markets Now newsletter, delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events