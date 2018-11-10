Clear

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt going to trial in custody case

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are taking their fight for custody of their children to court.A trial is...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 2:39 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 2:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are taking their fight for custody of their children to court.

A trial is set to begin on December 4, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Jolie and Pitt separated in September 2016 after two years of marriage and filed for divorce shortly after.

The pair have six children together, ranging from ages 10 to 17.

How did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie end up here?

The former couple's quest to find a mutually agreeable custody arrangement has been long and, at times, messy.

Jolie has sought sole custody, while Pitt is seeking joint custody.

Jolie currently maintains primary physical custody of the children.

