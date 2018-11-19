Clear
World's first underwater hotel residence opens in Maldives

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018
Updated: Nov. 19, 2018 9:25 PM
CNN Wire

For once, it's an opportunity to sleep with the fishes that doesn't mean you end up like a character in a mob movie.

The Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has opened the world's first-ever underwater hotel residence.

More than just a room or a suite (this is the Maldives, after all, so luxury is the name of the game), the two-story villa is set more than 16 feet below the Indian Ocean. Its name is "Muraka," which means "coral" in the Maldives' local language Dhivehi.

In addition to a bed, shower and the other typical components of a hotel room, the Muraka takes luxury travel to another level with a private gym, a bar, an infinity pool, butler's quarters, an ocean-facing bathtub and most importantly an underwater bedroom with unparalleled views of the ocean.

The top floor, which is above the water, has a "relaxation deck" where you can sun yourself.

The price tag? A cool $50,000 per night. Those who book this room get use of a personal chef and private boat, as well as automatic Hilton Diamond status.

The Muraka isn't the first underwater venture at the hotel. The property is home to Ithaa, an underwater five-star restaurant.

The Muraka is connected to the rest of the resort -- including the Ithaa -- by jetty, in case you want to leave your blissful seclusion to mingle with other non-aquatic life forms.

The process of building the Muraka was carefully considered to be respectful to the environment. Everything was built in Singapore -- on land -- and then brought to the Maldives on a special ship.

Once the residence was lowered into the water, it was nailed into place with concrete pylons that will keep it from shifting during rough waves or at high tide.

Not quite ready to eat and sleep below the sea? The Conrad is also home to several floating villas, should you want to just get your feet wet.

Community Events