2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts

Here is a look at the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.
Facts:
The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.
The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as a "tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher."
Hurricanes are rated according to intensity of sustained winds on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.
A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.
The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness:
- A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.
- A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.
Hurricane names are pulled from six rotating lists maintained and updated by the World Meteorological Organization. Storm names are retired only when those storms are particularly deadly or costly.
Predictions:
April 4, 2019 - The Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project team predicts a slightly below-average Atlantic hurricane season. The team forecasts 13 named storms and five hurricanes.
May 2019 - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is scheduled to release its 2019 Atlantic Hurricane forecast.
August 2019 - NOAA is scheduled to release an update to its 2019 Atlantic Hurricane forecast.
2019 Atlantic Storm Names:
Pronunciation Guide
Subtropical Storm Andrea
May 20, 2019 - Subtropical Storm Andrea forms.
May 21, 2019 - Andrea weakens into a subtropical depression.
Barry
Chantal
Dorian
Erin
Fernand
Gabrielle
Humberto
Imelda
Jerry
Karen
Lorenzo
Melissa
Nestor
Olga
Pablo
Rebekah
Sebastien
Tanya
Van
Wendy
