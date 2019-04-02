Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Magician David Blaine under investigation for sexual assault

Article Image

Watch how a hashtag turned into a unifying and historic movement. Here's a look at #MeToo one year later.

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 5:50 AM
Updated: Apr. 2, 2019 5:50 AM
Posted By: By Mark Morales and Brynn Gingras, CNN

David Blaine is under investigation after reports of sexual assault were made against the magician, New York Police Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said on Monday.

An active investigation is under way by the department's special victims division, Shea said at a news conference on Monday. Shea declined to provide any additional details.

Meanwhile, sources familiar with the investigation told CNN that an accuser has come forward to file a report against Blaine with the NYPD. However, the allegation is outside the statute of limitations, according to the sources. It is unclear how the NYPD will proceed with the investigation.

Additionally, a source told CNN there was an investigation into Blaine about a year ago, but it has since been closed.

Blaine did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

The master illusionist first rose to fame in 1999 when he was buried in a plexiglass coffin under a three-ton water-filled tank for seven days. Since then, Blaine has encased himself in a six-ton block of ice in Times Square for 58 hours, stood atop a flagpole for 35 hours and spent 44 days suspended in a glass box in London.

Blaine is scheduled for a European tour that kicks off in June.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 19°
Tracking snow, sun, and rain today.. a bit of everything!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Matthew Hurt wins Minnesota AP Player of the Year

Image

Schaeffer Academy baseball prepares for upcoming season

Image

Maintaining green space in Rochester

Image

Human library

Image

Highlights: KM baseball downs Goodhue on Opening Day

Image

Harlem Globetrotters raise money for local nonprofit

Image

Fuji opens in downtown Rochester

Image

21 and up ordinance

Image

School to pay back thousands

Image

Tracking Rain Becoming Snow/Mix Overnight

Community Events