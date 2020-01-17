Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mac Miller's final recordings are being released

Article Image

Celebrities took to Twitter to express their grief at his death.

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: Jan 17, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

The family of the late musician Mac Miller has announced they're releasing a new album of his final recordings.

The 26-year-old rapper was in the midst of recording an album before his death of an accidental overdose in 2018.

"Here we are. The act of having to write this at all feels surreal. At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to 'Swimming,' entitled 'Circles,'" a statement from Miller's family read.

"This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it," their statement continued.

The family also said that Miller had been working on the album with producer Jon Brion before his death, and that it was Brion who "dedicated himself" to finishing it.

"We are left to imagine where Malcolm was going and to appreciate where he was," the statement concluded. "We hope you take the time to listen. The look on his face when everyone was listening said it all."

The album comes out January 17.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: -4°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: -5°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 0°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: -9°
Winter Storm Warning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Avoiding falls on icy roads

Image

RST preparing for snow

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Sara's Early Morning Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The latest breakdown by county on the winter storm

Image

A shot at making history

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/16

Image

JD Scholten Town Hall

Image

Developing story: Arik Matson

Image

Early voting starts Friday

Community Events