Clear

Google commemorates the 80th anniversary of 'The Wizard of Oz' with a head-spinning surprise

Article Image

Dorothy's stolen ruby red slippers from the "Wizard of Oz" have been recovered by FBI after 13 years. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 12:20 PM
Updated: Aug 24, 2019 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Kendall Trammell, CNN

If you open up a Google window and search "The Wizard of Oz," the results page may seem pretty average.

That is until you click on the ruby slippers, appearing next to the movie's name.

Voila! You've been whirl-winded back in time to a search results page far, far away that appears in black and white.

Oh my! This is terrifying! Take me back to the present where there's color on my screen!

Fear not. Just hit that little twisting tornado, and that will send you back to where you came from.

Why is Google playing games with our search page? August 25 is the 80th anniversary of the classic musical fantasy.

Judy Garland starred as Dorothy Gale, the girl from Kansas who had dreams of going "somewhere over the rainbow." She and her dog Toto made an enemy -- the Wicked Witch of the West -- after her dreams came true and sent her to a magical world through a tornado.

But she also got to snag a pair of sparkly ruby slippers (which, by the way, they were stolen in real life but found 13 years later).

"The Wizard of Oz" was the winner of Academy Awards for the classic song, "Over The Rainbow" and for best score.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Tracking a nice start to the weekend with storms returning overnight Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/23

Image

Senator Jodi Ernst continues her statewide tour

Image

Pannekoeken is set to open in a new location

Image

Mayo Nurse Exchange Program

Image

Second Chance at a Healthy Smile

Image

Bus Stop Shelter

Image

Tackling Traffic Congestion

Image

Back To School Eye Exam

Image

School Bullying

Image

Raising Money For Immigrant Children

Community Events