Clear
BREAKING NEWS Iowa reports 47 more virus deaths, biggest daily increase Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Diego Armando Maradona: The tormented genius who became one of football's greatest players

With the Falklands War still fresh on Argentine minds, Argentina played England in the 1986 World Cup where Diego Maradona stepped into football legend.

Posted: Nov 25, 2020 12:20 PM
Updated: Nov 25, 2020 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Matias Grez and Ben Morse, CNN

"A little bit with the head of Maradona and a little bit with the hand of God."

Those four words -- "the hand of God" -- describe one of the most iconic moments in football history, a goal that belongs to one of the most iconic footballers in the game's history -- Diego Armando Maradona, who has died at the age of 60.

Maradona was born in 1960 in the Villa Fiorito area of Buenos Aires and would go on to become one of the most famous faces on the planet.

On the afternoon of that moment of divine intervention, a sweltering day in Mexico City in 1986, Maradona was at the peak of his powers.

While that first goal against England in the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup -- a punch of the ball over goalkeeper Peter Shilton, a player who stood 20 centimeters taller than the diminutive Argentine -- showcased Maradona's guile, the one that followed four minutes later displayed in full the majesty of his footballing abilities.

After receiving the ball inside his own half, Maradona weaved this way and that, his short, stocky legs pumping rapidly as he left seven England defenders in his wake, rounded Shilton and slotted the ball into the net.

"Genius! Genius! Genius!" went the legendary commentary of announcer Victor Hugo Morales. "What planet did you come from? I want to cry."

So did England's players, and its nation of football fans, but not for the same reasons. That second goal was later voted FIFA's "World Cup Goal of the Century." It's a fitting title for undoubtedly one of the greatest goals ever scored.

Maradona was unquestionably a household name before the 1986 World Cup, but after leading Argentina to the title he became a bonafide global superstar.

READ: Sex, drugs and soccer: Diego Maradona film shines light on Napoli years

The highs and lows

Maradona's stratospheric highs on the pitch were matched by extreme lows off it. His well-documented addiction, substance abuse, illegitimate children and feuds over money all blighted the Argentine at various stages throughout his career.

An unacknowledged son, photo ops with the mafia and cocaine binges were shown in British Oscar-winning film-maker Asif Kapadia's documentary on Maradona's time at Napoli, arguably the period of his footballing career where he had the most success.

While he was captivating the world and bringing glory to Argentina in Mexico, Maradona's personal life was shrouded in controversy.

His mistress Cristiana Sinagra was back in Italy, heavily pregnant with Diego Armando Maradona Sinagra. For years he refused to acknowledge paternity and did not meet his son until 2003.

Kapadia's film shows occasions when Maradona came into contact with the Camorra -- the Neapolitan mafia -- with the documentary flashing up photographs of the footballer smiling alongside members of the crime syndicate.

As a Napoli player at the height of his addiction he would party from Sunday to Wednesday, Maradona describing how he would return home and lock himself in the bathroom to hide from his infant daughters.

The God of Naples

Despite football eventually leading him down this dark path, Maradona described the sport as his "salvation." His talent helped him raise his family out of poverty, leaving Boca Juniors in his native Argentina for a world record transfer fee to Barcelona in 1982.

The five foot, five inch magician spent two injury-ravaged years at the Catalan club, never fully realizing his potential, before signing for Napoli -- or, as one newsreader put it: "The poorest city in Italy buys the most expensive player in the world."

In the city of Naples, football is a religion to its inhabitants. Maradona would go on to become their God.

At his unveiling, 70,000 fans flocked to Napoli's San Paolo stadium to catch a glimpse of their new signing, scarcely able to believe that the greatest footballer on the planet had chosen to play for their team.

During his seven years at the club, he would guide Napoli, almost single-handedly, to its first ever Serie A title in 1987. He followed it up by winning a second three years later, while also leading the team to Italian Cup and UEFA Cup glory.

Murals of Maradona's face are painted far and wide across the city, some depicting "The Golden Boy" with a shimmering halo. Though he hails from another continent entirely, Maradona became Naples' adopted son.

Following a failed drug test in 1991 and a 15-month ban from football, as well as another failed drug test at the 1994 World Cup, his career on the pitch fizzled out. While he had stints in Spain and back in Argentina, he failed to reclaim that form which dazzled fans and opponents.

Maradona's subsequent nomadic managerial career has taken him from a chaotic spell in charge of the Argentine national team to the domestic league in the United Arab Emirates.

His time in charge of Mexican club Dorados, which was documented in the behind the scenes Netflix series "Maradona in Mexico," was surprisingly successful, but ultimately ended with two narrow promotion play-off defeats.

The red carpet has been rolled out wherever Maradona has gone -- or a throne, as was the case when he returned to boyhood side in Newell's Old Boys' while in charge of current club Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata.

Many have played the game, but none have left a lasting mark quite like El Diego.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 282916

Reported Deaths: 3359
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin605241095
Ramsey25467477
Anoka20172216
Dakota19573179
Washington12799108
Stearns1254793
Scott764754
St. Louis763197
Wright683036
Olmsted616033
Sherburne522339
Clay449655
Carver420912
Blue Earth379511
Rice377732
Kandiyohi365915
Crow Wing324131
Nobles298029
Chisago28838
Otter Tail273315
Benton269340
Winona251828
Mower239723
Polk230621
Douglas228929
Morrison215321
Lyon200011
McLeod19289
Beltrami190415
Goodhue180926
Becker178810
Steele17296
Itasca170524
Isanti170216
Todd167412
Carlton161310
Nicollet148223
Freeborn14195
Mille Lacs136530
Le Sueur135010
Waseca131811
Cass12368
Pine12216
Brown121110
Meeker11187
Roseau10143
Martin100620
Hubbard100022
Wabasha9351
Redwood82718
Dodge7980
Chippewa7907
Watonwan7884
Cottonwood7431
Renville73118
Sibley7224
Wadena7166
Aitkin69224
Rock6779
Pipestone67318
Houston6242
Fillmore6150
Yellow Medicine58211
Pennington5576
Murray5433
Kanabec54112
Swift5266
Pope4910
Faribault4901
Stevens4552
Clearwater4456
Marshall4377
Jackson4291
Lake3654
Unassigned35856
Koochiching3475
Wilkin3305
Lac qui Parle3213
Lincoln3171
Norman3166
Big Stone2801
Mahnomen2554
Grant2396
Red Lake1973
Kittson1876
Traverse1340
Lake of the Woods891
Cook600

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 216579

Reported Deaths: 2240
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk32244325
Linn13583162
Scott1055981
Black Hawk10541131
Woodbury9984116
Johnson920835
Dubuque886590
Story656619
Dallas611456
Pottawattamie589167
Sioux356425
Webster345831
Marshall339244
Cerro Gordo332342
Clinton312337
Buena Vista293514
Muscatine273968
Des Moines270616
Warren264810
Plymouth261938
Wapello244071
Jones225313
Jasper208440
Marion196719
Carroll192621
Lee191716
Bremer187212
Henry17257
Crawford170715
Benton162716
Tama149440
Jackson138511
Delaware137221
Washington135813
Boone130711
Dickinson128510
Mahaska123427
Wright11835
Buchanan11249
Clay10964
Hardin109310
Page10854
Hamilton10477
Clayton10455
Harrison102428
Calhoun10237
Cedar102213
Fayette10008
Mills9977
Floyd98614
Lyon9858
Kossuth9675
Poweshiek95512
Butler9375
Winneshiek91510
Iowa89611
Winnebago88023
Louisa82316
Hancock8217
Grundy81711
Sac8077
Chickasaw8014
Cherokee7814
Cass77221
Appanoose7509
Shelby7346
Allamakee73211
Guthrie72415
Humboldt7205
Mitchell7204
Union7166
Emmet71424
Franklin68820
Madison6614
Jefferson6441
Palo Alto6114
Unassigned5961
Keokuk5537
Pocahontas5442
Howard5089
Greene5070
Osceola5031
Clarke4644
Ida45510
Davis4415
Taylor4352
Montgomery43410
Monroe43112
Adair4218
Monona4032
Fremont3483
Van Buren3434
Worth3410
Lucas3166
Decatur3070
Wayne2896
Audubon2841
Ringgold1902
Adams1551
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Cloudy for Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 11/25

Image

Thanksgiving meal at Rochester Salvation Army

Image

Mayo Clinic Blood Donor program launches "Giving for Garrett" campaign

Image

Grizzlies, Bruins proceed season with caution

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast

Image

Rochester Honkers release 2021 schedule

Image

Millions of Americans Travel Ahead of Thanksgiving

Image

How a rural hospital is handling a surge of Covid-19 patients

Image

Governor and Republicans unveil competing relief packages

Image

Mayo Clinic nurse asking for cards to cheer up patients

Community Events