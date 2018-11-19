2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts

Here is a look at the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

Facts:

The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as a "tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher."

Hurricanes are rated according to intensity on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.

A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness:

A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.

A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.

Hurricane names are pulled from six rotating lists originated from the National Hurricane Center and maintained and updated by the World Meteorological Organization. Storm names are retired only when those storms are particularly deadly and costly.

Predictions:

April 5, 2018 - The Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project team predicts a slightly above average Atlantic hurricane season, saying they "do not anticipate a significant El Niño event this summer/fall." The team forecasts seven Atlantic hurricanes and three major Atlantic hurricanes.

May 24, 2018 - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts a 45% chance for an above-normal season, predicting that there is a 70% chance of having 10 to 16 named storms, of which five to nine could develop into hurricanes, including one to four major hurricanes (Categories 3-5).

August 9, 2018 - NOAA lowers its 2018 forecast to a 30% chance for an above-normal season, with a total of nine to 13 named storms, including zero to two major hurricanes.

2018 Atlantic Storm Names:

Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto

May 25, 2018 - Subtropical Storm Alberto forms off the Yucatan Peninsula.

May 28, 2018 - Makes landfall near Laguna Beach, Florida. Alberto weakens to a depression later in the day.

May 28-31, 2018 - In Polk County, North Carolina, news anchor Mike McCormick and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer, of Greenville, South Carolina-based CNN affiliate WYFF, are killed when a tree falls on their SUV as they cover the hazardous weather, the station says. In total, five people are reported dead after Alberto makes landfall, with another person missing in north-central Virginia.

Hurricane Beryl

July 5, 2018 - Tropical Storm Beryl forms.

July 6, 2018 - Beryl becomes a Category 1 hurricane.

July 7, 2018 - Weakens to a tropical storm.

July 8, 2018 - Downgraded to a remnant low pressure system as it moves over the northeastern Caribbean Sea.

Hurricane Chris

July 8, 2018 - Tropical Storm Chris forms about 150 miles south of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

July 10, 2018 - Chris becomes a hurricane.

July 12, 2018 - Weakens to a tropical storm and then a post-tropical cyclone.

Tropical Storm Debby

August 7, 2018 - Subtropical Storm Debby forms.

August 8, 2018 - Strengthens to a tropical storm.

August 9, 2018 - Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.

Tropical Storm Ernesto

August 16, 2018 - Tropical Storm Ernesto forms over the central Atlantic.

August 18, 2018 - Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.

Hurricane Florence

September 1, 2018 - Tropical Storm Florence forms about 155 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

September 4, 2018 - Florence becomes a Category 1 hurricane.

September 5, 2018 - Strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane.

September 6, 2018 - Weakens to a tropical storm.

September 9, 2018 - Strengthens back to a Category 1 hurricane about 750 miles southeast of Bermuda.

September 10, 2018 - Florence is upgraded to a major hurricane. The storm strengthens over the course of the day, upgraded from Category 3 to 4, prompting evacuation orders along the coast of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

September 12, 2018 - After weakening, Florence is downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane. Although that means decreased wind speeds, forecasters still warn of a dangerous storm surge in coastal communities and flooding rain across a wide swath of the Southeast. Governors in five states and the District of Columbia declare states of emergency.

September 14, 2018 - Florence makes landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. At least five people, including a mother and her infant son, die as the storm slowly moves toward South Carolina. During the afternoon, Florence is downgraded to a tropical storm, with decreasing wind speeds.

September 16, 2018 - Florence weakens to a tropical depression.

September 19, 2018 - President Donald Trump visits areas impacted by Florence.

-- The death toll from the storm is at least 51, including 39 fatalities in North Carolina, nine deaths in South Carolina and three fatalities in Virginia.

Tropical Storm Gordon

September 3, 2018 - Tropical Storm Gordon forms about 10 miles west of Key Largo, Florida.

September 4, 2018 - Makes landfall near the Alabama-Mississippi border.

September 5, 2018 - The National Hurricane Center reports that a child died in Pensacola when a tree fell on a mobile home. Gordon later weakens to a tropical depression as it moves inland.

Hurricane Helene

September 7, 2018 - Tropical Storm Helene forms about 405 miles east of the Cabo Verde Islands.

September 9, 2018 - Helene strengthens to a Category 1 hurricane.

September 11, 2018 - Helene is a Category 2 hurricane on track to head out to sea towards Europe.

September 13, 2018 - A weakened Helene is a tropical storm heading towards the Azores islands.

September 16, 2018 - Becomes a post-tropical cyclone.

Hurricane Isaac

September 8, 2018 - Tropical Storm Isaac forms about 1,640 miles east of the Windward Islands.

September 9, 2018 - Isaac strengthens to a Category 1 hurricane.

September 10, 2018 - Isaac is downgraded to tropical storm.

September 14, 2018 - Isaac weakens to a tropical depression. The remnants of the storm are expected to bring rain and gusty winds across portions of Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

Tropical Storm Joyce

September 14, 2018 - Tropical Storm Joyce forms about 1,000 southwest of the Azores islands.

September 16, 2018 - Joyce is downgraded to a tropical depression.

Tropical Storm Kirk

September 22, 2018 - Tropical Storm Kirk forms about 450 miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

September 23, 2018 - Weakens to a tropical depression.

Subtropical Storm Leslie

September 23, 2018 - Subtropical Storm Leslie forms about 1,145 miles west-southwest of the Azores.

September 24, 2018 - Weakens to a subtropical depression.

Hurricane Michael

October 7, 2018 - Tropical Storm Michael forms near the Yucatan Peninsula.

October 8, 2018 - Is upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane.

October 9, 2018 - Strengthens to a Category 3 hurricane.

October 10, 2018 - Michael makes landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in the Florida panhandle. With winds of approximately 155 mph, Michael becomes the strongest storm to hit the continental US since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

October 11, 2018 - Is downgraded to a tropical storm after devastating several small beach communities along the Florida panhandle, including Mexico Beach.

October 12, 2018 - More than one million people, across four states, are left without power due to Hurricane Michael.

October 18, 2018 - Florida Governor, Rick Scott signs an executive order giving the eight counties most effected by Hurricane Michael the ability to extend and supplement the mandated early voting period that is set to begin on October 27.

October 20, 2018 - More than 1,000 National Guard troops continue working on search and rescue missions and road clearance assignments in Bay County, Florida, one of the area's most severely impacted by the storm.

-- The death toll from Michael is 46 people across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia. Of those, 21 are in Florida's Bay County, where the hurricane made landfall.

Tropical Storm Nadine

October 9, 2018 - Tropical Storm Nadine forms off the West Coast of Africa.

October 11, 2018 - The National Hurricane Center issues an advisory that Nadine is expected to weaken and dissipate in the coming days.

October 12, 2018 - Remnants of Nadine are expected to bring maximum sustained winds of 35 mph with stronger gusts.

Hurricane Oscar

October 27, 2018 - Tropical Storm Oscar forms about 910 miles northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands.

October 28, 2018 - Becomes a hurricane but is not forecast to make landfall.

October 31, 2018 - Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.

