Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Neanderthals may have used their hands differently from humans

A group of scientists found evidence that cave paintings in Spain were likely created by Neanderthals at least 64,000 years ago.

Posted: Nov 27, 2020 6:20 AM
Updated: Nov 27, 2020 6:20 AM
Posted By: By Katie Hunt, CNN

If you were to greet a Neanderthal with a handshake, it might feel a little awkward.

The digits of the Stone Age people, who went extinct about 40,000 years ago, were much chunkier than ours. What's more, a Neanderthal's thumb would have stuck out from his hand at a much wider angle.

"If you were to shake a Neanderthal hand you would notice this difference," said Ameline Bardo, a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Kent's School of Anthropology and Conservation in the United Kingdom.

"There would be confusion over where to place the thumb, and for a thumb fight I think you would win in terms of speed and movement!" she said via email.

The Neanderthals did use their hands differently from us, a new study published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports has suggested. Our archaic relatives, lead study author Bardo said, would have been more at ease with "squeeze grips" -- the grip we use when we hold tools with handles like a hammer.

To find out how Neanderthals used their hands, Bardo and her colleagues had what they said was a unique approach.

Other studies have quantified how shapes in thumb bones vary in Neanderthals and modern humans, as well as other fossil human relatives. Most research to date, however, has only looked at the bones in isolation -- until now.

Analysis of joint movement

The researchers used 3D mapping to analyze the joints between the bones responsible for movement of the thumb -- referred to as "the trapeziometacarpal complex" -- of the remains of five Neanderthal individuals. The scientists then compared the results to measurements taken from the remains of five early modern humans and 50 recent modern adults.

"Our study is novel in looking at how the variation in the shapes and orientations of the different bones and joints relate to each altogether," she said.

"Movement and loading of the thumb is only possible by these bones, as well as the ligaments and muscles, working together so they need to be studied together," she said.

While their meatier hands perhaps suggest a lack of dexterity, Neanderthals were definitely able to use a precision grip -- like we would hold a pencil, Bardo said.

"The joint at the base of the thumb of the Neanderthal fossils is flatter with a smaller contact surface between the bones, which is better suited to an extended thumb positioned alongside the side of the hand," she explained. "This thumb posture suggests the regular use of power 'squeeze' grips."

By contrast, human thumbs have joint surfaces that are generally larger and more curved, "which is an advantage when gripping objects between the pads of the finger and thumb, a precision grip," she said.

Neanderthals made specialized tools, painted caves, threaded seashells to wear as jewelry and made yarn -- but they may have found precision grips "more challenging" than we do, Bardo said.

The powerful squeeze grip would have helped Neanderthals grasp spears while hunting and use stone scrapers or knives to work wood or animals skins. It might have been harder for Homo neanderthalensis, though, to use strong precision grips such as using flakes of stone between the pads of the finger and thumb to cut meat, Bardo said.

However, she noted that there is a big variation among modern humans when it comes to dexterity -- and that could also have existed among Neanderthals.

Neanderthals walked the Earth for a period of about 350,000 years before they disappeared, living in what's now Europe and parts of Asia. It's thought they overlapped with modern humans geographically for a period of more than 30,000 years after humans migrated out of Africa.

"Their hand anatomy and the archaeological record makes abundantly clear that Neanderthals were very intelligent, sophisticated tool users and used many of the same tools that contemporary modern humans did," Bardo said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 289303

Reported Deaths: 3434
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin616511100
Ramsey25903487
Anoka20522218
Dakota20096183
Washington13066109
Stearns1291098
St. Louis7935101
Scott782754
Wright702436
Olmsted626134
Sherburne538640
Clay463856
Carver432213
Blue Earth387112
Rice386033
Kandiyohi373819
Crow Wing334631
Nobles298729
Chisago29358
Otter Tail282818
Benton278642
Winona258128
Mower241323
Douglas237631
Polk234423
Morrison219524
Lyon201911
McLeod195610
Beltrami194615
Becker187512
Goodhue185727
Steele17826
Itasca176124
Isanti174316
Todd171612
Carlton165710
Nicollet150823
Freeborn14465
Mille Lacs141630
Le Sueur138110
Waseca134011
Cass12849
Brown125011
Pine12458
Meeker11308
Roseau10503
Hubbard103822
Martin101920
Wabasha9611
Redwood83718
Dodge8060
Chippewa8057
Watonwan7984
Cottonwood7682
Renville75119
Sibley7414
Wadena7376
Aitkin69826
Rock6829
Pipestone67818
Houston6422
Fillmore6320
Yellow Medicine59311
Pennington5856
Kanabec54912
Murray5493
Swift5366
Faribault5081
Pope4990
Stevens4643
Clearwater4536
Marshall4438
Jackson4361
Unassigned38759
Lake3816
Koochiching3535
Wilkin3465
Lac qui Parle3383
Norman3227
Lincoln3171
Big Stone2841
Mahnomen2704
Grant2516
Red Lake2033
Kittson1917
Traverse1360
Lake of the Woods931
Cook600

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 222064

Reported Deaths: 2319
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk33019331
Linn13877164
Scott1085683
Black Hawk10730134
Woodbury10159121
Johnson935536
Dubuque907691
Story669721
Dallas624657
Pottawattamie612469
Sioux364625
Webster353033
Marshall343545
Cerro Gordo342644
Clinton319839
Buena Vista300014
Des Moines281719
Muscatine280968
Warren274011
Plymouth268941
Wapello251171
Jones227913
Jasper212443
Marion201719
Lee197916
Carroll195422
Bremer191312
Henry18037
Crawford173015
Benton166217
Tama152240
Jackson142113
Delaware140221
Washington137414
Dickinson134210
Boone134011
Mahaska125327
Wright12156
Buchanan115010
Clay11314
Hardin113010
Page11134
Hamilton10809
Clayton10715
Harrison106129
Cedar104913
Calhoun10487
Kossuth10236
Floyd102216
Mills10177
Fayette10159
Lyon10058
Poweshiek97913
Butler9746
Winneshiek95412
Iowa92312
Winnebago90223
Hancock8497
Louisa83916
Grundy83811
Chickasaw8354
Sac8297
Cherokee8134
Cass79721
Appanoose77310
Mitchell7704
Allamakee76811
Union7546
Humboldt7525
Shelby75010
Emmet74724
Guthrie73715
Franklin72921
Jefferson6852
Madison6734
Palo Alto6454
Unassigned6320
Keokuk5737
Pocahontas5532
Howard5419
Greene5160
Osceola5131
Clarke4774
Ida46813
Taylor4563
Davis4508
Montgomery44911
Monroe43712
Adair4298
Monona4212
Fremont3543
Van Buren3525
Worth3520
Lucas3216
Decatur3150
Wayne2957
Audubon2942
Ringgold2022
Adams1642
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Sunshine Returns for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester Shoppers Lining Up Ahead of Black Friday

Image

Olmsted County Public Health Hosts Virtual Thanksgiving Party

Image

2020 offered a fall sports season unlike any other

Image

Olmsted County Public Health hosts virtual party

Image

Gift of Life Transplant House celebrating Thanksgiving differently

Image

Waiting in line for Black Friday shopping

Image

SMACK Helps Pass Along Positivity This Holiday Season

Image

Aaron's Thanksgiving Night Forecast

Image

Passing along positive notes this Thanksgiving

Image

Serving up Thanksgiving to-go

Community Events