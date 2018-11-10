Clear

Tim Kaine Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Democratic US Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia.Personal:...

Posted: Nov. 10, 2018 2:45 PM
Updated: Nov. 10, 2018 2:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the life of Democratic US Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia.

Personal:
Birth date: February 26, 1958

Fast Facts

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Governors

North America

Political Figures - US

Southeastern United States

Tim Kaine

United States

Virginia

2016 Presidential election

Elections and campaigns

Political candidates

Politics

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

Continents and regions

The Americas

Birth place: St. Paul, Minnesota

Birth name: Timothy Michael Kaine

Father: Albert Alexander Kaine Jr., ironworker

Mother: Mary Kathleen (Burns) Kaine, teacher

Marriage: Anne Holton (1984-present)

Children: Nat, Woody and Annella

Education: University of Missouri, B.A., 1979; Harvard Law School, J.D., 1983

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts:
Practiced law in Richmond for 17 years, representing people who were denied fair housing opportunities because of race or disability.

Was the first Virginia governor since Thomas Jefferson to be inaugurated at the Colonial Capital in Williamsburg.

Fluent in Spanish. He took a year off from Harvard to help Jesuit missionaries run a one-room technical school in Honduras.

One of only 20 people in American history to serve as mayor, governor and senator.

Timeline:
1987-1993 - Teaches legal ethics at the University of Richmond School of Law.

1994-1998 - Serves as city council member in Richmond, Virginia.

1998-2000 - Serves as mayor of Richmond, Virginia.

2002-2006 - Serves as lieutenant governor of Virginia.

January 14, 2006-January 15, 2010 - Serves as governor of Virginia.

2008 - Is rumored to be one of President Obama's picks for vice president.

2009-2011 - Serves as Chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

January 3, 2013 - Sworn in as senator of Virginia.

June 11, 2013 - Delivers a speech in Spanish during a debate on the Senate's immigration bill. Kaine is the first senator to deliver a full speech on the senate floor in a language other than English.

February 2015 - Co-sponsors the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act.

July 22, 2016 - Named as Hillary Clinton's vice presidential running mate in the presidential election.

November 8, 2016 - The Clinton-Kaine ticket is defeated in the presidential election by the Trump-Pence ticket.

November 6, 2018 - Re-elected senator of Virginia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
We'll be in for a cold weekend with a chance for some more light snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events