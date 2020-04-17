Clear
BREAKING NEWS Gov. Reynolds: Schools in Iowa will not reopen Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Gov. Walz: Outdoor recreation facilities in Minnesota can reopen Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A 'giant' of New Orleans culture and 'scholar of the people' dies of coronavirus

Article Image

At Ronald Lewis's House of Dance & Feathers, visitors to New Orleans can learn about the Mardi Gras Indians, a tradition with Native and African-American roots. Mr. Lewis passed away from coronavirus in April.

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 12:30 PM
Updated: Apr 17, 2020 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Ed Lavandera, CNN

When a man like Ronald Lewis dies there's supposed to be brass bands marching the streets, sharply dressed members of the New Orleans social clubs falling in behind the musicians, and Mardi Gras Indians dancing alongside them in their elaborately beaded suits.

That didn't happen. Lewis hasn't received the tribute his family believes he deserves, at least not yet. The coronavirus pandemic dashed any hopes of bringing thousands of people together to honor the man New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell called a "culture bearer" of this city.

On March 18, Lewis, 68, fell ill and his family rushed him to a hospital. He quickly deteriorated and died two days later.

"We were shocked," said Rachel Breunlin, a friend and business partner of Lewis. "I still really haven't wrapped my mind around it all the way."

It wasn't until the day of the funeral, which only a handful of people were allowed to attend, that the family found out Lewis was infected with the coronavirus.

"He's a giant," said Brent Taylor, Mr. Lewis' nephew. "They should put a statue of him on Tupelo."

Tupelo is the street in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans where Mr. Lewis opened the House of Dance and Feathers museum dedicated to documenting and preserving the city's rich cultural history. He served as the director and curator of the museum that strove to tell the stories of the city's poorest neighborhoods.

"I want to educate the world about our great culture," Lewis wrote on the museum's website. "How we do this, and why we are so successful at it even though the economics say we ain't supposed to be."

The death of Lewis is seen as the passing of a cultural icon in the city. Lewis wrote a book called "House of Dance and Feathers" with Breunlin. The book serves as a "detailed map" of New Orleans culture.

"He was an intellectual of his traditions," said Breunlin. "He was a true scholar of the people."

Lewis founded the "Big Nine Social Aid and Pleasure Club." Such organizations can be traced back to the 19th century and are intricately weaved into the fabric of New Orleans. The clubs were the driving force of community "providing health care and burial services for its members" and a place that inspired debate and public service, according to the House of Dance and Feathers museum.

Once a year, the "Big Nine" social club hosts a parade and second line. For Lewis, the event was the highlight of his year. Lewis loved bringing his Lower Ninth Ward community together, planning the parade route, and seeing everyone dressed up for the special occasion.

"He would say leave the violence, drugs at home. Let's come out in peace," Taylor said. "He showed us what it was to be a great man."

It all almost came to an end in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina dealt a vicious blow to Lewis. The storm flooded his home and neighborhood under 14 feet of water. He was a survivor and the storm inspired him to work harder at preserving his community's culture.

Lewis spent much of his life working for the city of New Orleans Regional Transit Authority. He fixed the tracks used by the streetcars that are ubiquitous to this southern city.

But his biggest impact came in preserving the rich legacy of African-American culture in New Orleans. He learned to sew so that he could create the head dresses of Mardi Gras Indians. The creations are works of art and filled with symbolism.

"He absolutely embodied the beauty of New Orleans culture," said LJ Goldstein, a New Orleans photographer who considered Lewis one of his closest friends. "We lost an ambassador."

Lewis, according to Goldstein, wasn't the front man of the elaborate parades and second lines. Instead, Lewis "made the magic happen" and helped other people shine.

Family and friends are waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to pass, but as they wait they're planning a traditional jazz funeral fitting of Lewis' legacy.

The community of brass bands and social clubs all over the city keep calling Taylor. They are anxious to celebrate Lewis' life the way it was supposed to have been had it not been for the infection that took his life and shut down the city.

Taylor says thousands of people will march and perform in the second line funeral procession. The family is planning to hold the procession on July 17, that would have been Lewis' birthday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2071

Reported Deaths: 111
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin65146
Ramsey1647
Olmsted1532
Dakota1035
Washington883
Anoka760
Winona516
St. Louis436
Clay431
Martin394
Carlton270
Freeborn270
Mower250
Blue Earth230
Wright211
Le Sueur210
Scott201
Crow Wing170
Goodhue170
Dodge160
Carver140
Sherburne110
Fillmore100
Steele90
Stearns70
Nicollet71
Wabasha70
Chisago71
Brown71
Wilkin72
Cottonwood60
Pine60
Rice50
Beltrami50
Lyon50
Otter Tail40
Faribault40
Isanti40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Yellow Medicine30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Waseca30
Renville30
Todd20
Rock20
Traverse20
Unassigned20
Lincoln20
McLeod20
Kandiyohi20
Nobles20
Itasca20
Koochiching10
Jackson10
Houston10
Douglas10
Big Stone10
Benton10
Becker10
Redwood10
Lac qui Parle10
Swift10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Murray10
Norman10
Pipestone10
Polk10
Red Lake10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2332

Reported Deaths: 64
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn28022
Polk25610
Johnson2343
Louisa1661
Muscatine1482
Scott1462
Tama1144
Black Hawk1090
Washington1064
Marshall490
Dallas420
Clinton390
Dubuque391
Allamakee263
Cedar230
Jasper230
Henry221
Woodbury220
Benton201
Warren170
Story160
Pottawattamie151
Cerro Gordo140
Harrison120
Jones120
Bremer100
Buchanan80
Van Buren80
Iowa80
Mahaska70
Poweshiek71
Clayton71
Shelby70
Des Moines70
Sioux70
Wapello60
Crawford61
Monona60
Fayette50
Lyon50
Winneshiek50
Plymouth50
Jefferson40
Jackson40
Boone40
Page30
Madison31
Marion30
Lee30
Guthrie30
Hancock30
Osceola20
Clay20
Winnebago20
Appanoose21
Delaware20
Webster20
Clarke20
Howard20
Chickasaw20
Hamilton20
Buena Vista20
Mills20
Mitchell20
Keokuk20
Wright10
Taylor10
Union10
Worth10
Montgomery10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Grundy10
Hardin10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Audubon10
Unassigned00
Rochester
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Mason City
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Sunshine comes back for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota has lowest COVID-19 infection rate per capita

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Dispatchers working on the front lines

Image

Small business loans dry up

Image

Farmers facing challenges ahead of planting season

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/16

Image

Taking a virtual vacation

Image

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Where are you safest in your home?

Image

MN Senate Passes Bill Approving Beer and Wine Takeout

Image

FDA Approves Saliva COVID-19 Test

Community Events