Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Significant damage as tornadoes touch down in north Iowa, southern Minnesota (with videos, photos) Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch View Alerts

Elton John refused to 'tone down' the sex and drugs in 'Rocketman'

Article Image

Elton John will retire from touring — but not before a three-year worldwide mega-tour. The legendary singer tells CNN's Chloe Melas that he made the decision to spend more time with his family.

Posted: May. 27, 2019 3:00 PM
Updated: May. 27, 2019 3:00 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Elton John isn't shying away from his wild days. In fact, he said he pushed producers of "Rocketman" for an honest portrayal of his sex and cocaine-fueled days of the past.

"Some studios wanted to tone down the sex and drugs so the film would get a PG-13 rating. But I just haven't led a PG-13 rated life," John wrote in a piece for The Guardian. "I didn't want a film packed with drugs and sex, but equally, everyone knows I had quite a lot of both during the '70s and '80s, so there didn't seem to be much point in making a movie that implied that after every gig, I'd quietly gone back to my hotel room with only a glass of warm milk and the Gideon's Bible for company."

Prior to landing at Paramount Pictures, "Rocketman" passed through Focus Features and Walt Disney Studios.

Elton John and Taron Egerton team up for epic 'Rocket Man' duet

It took nearly two decades to get the movie made, because, the singer wrote, in addition to wanting things toned down, many producers just didn't get his vision.

"Some studios wanted us to lose the fantasy element and make a more straightforward biopic, but that was missing the point," John wrote. "Like I said, I lived in my own head a lot as a kid. And when my career took off, it took off in such a way that it almost didn't seem real to me. I wasn't an overnight success by any means -- I'd been slogging around the clubs, making records, writing songs with Bernie [Taupin] and trying to sell them to people who weren't interested for four or five years before anything big happened. But when it happened, it went off like a missile: there's a moment in 'Rocketman' when I'm playing onstage in the Troubadour club in LA and everything in the room starts levitating, me included, and honestly, that's what it felt like."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Tracking a soggy Memorial Day.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WATCH: Tornadoes in north Iowa, southern Minnesota

Image

WATCH: Tornado near Colwell, Iowa

Image

2-year old boy, mother hit by car in Albert Lea

Image

Tracking Plenty of Rain Memorial Day

Image

Memorial Day Service at MN State Veterans Cemetery

Image

Charles City student finally receives his diploma

Image

Families of the Fallen at Tree Town Festival

Image

Father son duo participates in Med City Marathon

Image

Memorial Day Service honors those who died while serving

Image

Chris' Sunday PM Forecast 5/26

Community Events