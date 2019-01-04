Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jeff Bezos Fast Facts

Here is a look at the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Amazon.com, Jeff Bezos. As of March 2018, Forbe...

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 7:22 PM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2019 7:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here is a look at the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Amazon.com, Jeff Bezos. As of March 2018, Forbes ranked Bezos as the world's richest man.

Personal:
Birth date: January 12, 1964

Amazon.com Inc

Jeff Bezos

Business figures

Companies

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Space and astronomy

Space exploration

Space industry

Spacecraft and satellites

Blue Origin

Fast Facts

Business, economy and trade

Population and demographics

Society

Wealthy people

Demographic groups

Birth place: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Birth name: Jeffrey Preston Jorgensen

Father: Ted Jorgensen

Mother: Jackie (Gise) Bezos

Marriage: MacKenzie (Tuttle) Bezos (1993-present)

Children: A daughter adopted from China, and three sons

Education: Princeton University, B.S., 1986

Other Facts:
He was adopted at a young age by his stepfather, Miguel "Mike" Bezos, an engineer at Exxon.

Timeline:
1994 - Leaves D. E. Shaw & Co. in order to develop Amazon.com.

1999 - Is named Time magazine's Person of the Year.

2000 - Founds Blue Origin, LLC, an aerospace company to provide low-cost access to private space travel.

2011 - Bezos and his wife donate $15 million to create the Bezos Center for Neural Circuit Dynamics at Princeton University.

November 2012 - Fortune Magazine names Bezos its 2012 Businessperson of the Year.

March 2012-2013 - Leads the privately funded Apollo 11 F-1 Engine Recovery project team that, in March 2013, recovers parts of two rocket engines from the Atlantic seafloor. The rockets from the 1969 Apollo 11 mission remain property of NASA.

August 5, 2013 - It is announced that Bezos is purchasing The Washington Post. Bezos officially becomes the owner on October 1.

January 1, 2014 - Bezos is evacuated on an Ecuadorian navy helicopter from the Galapagos Islands after he develops kidney stones. An Amazon spokesman later says no surgery was required.

November 24, 2015 - Bezos' company, Blue Origin successfully lands a rocket back on Earth after a space flight. In the past, rockets were disposed of after launching space crafts. Reusable rockets would substantially reduce the cost of space flight.

July 18, 2016 - Amazon confirms Bezos has a cameo role as an alien in the movie, Star Trek Beyond."

December 14, 2016 - Along with other tech executives, Bezos meets with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower to discuss issues such as education, trade and immigration.

March 6, 2018 - Ranks number one on the Forbes list of The World's Billionaires, with a net worth of $112 billion. He becomes the first billionaire on the list with over $100 billion.

September 5, 2018 - Bezos contributes $10 million to With Honor, a nonpartisan organization and super PAC that aims to increase the number of veterans in politics.

September 13, 2018 - Bezos announces via Twitter that he and his wife will commit $2 billion to a fund called "Bezos Day One Fund." The fund will support nonprofits that help homeless families and create a network of preschools in low-income communities.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Sunny skies and warmer temps continue into the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Preventing Cancer in Firefighters

Image

Community Wants Answers After Shooting

Image

New 'E-gaming' club at Osage High School

Image

Enjoying the unseasonably warm temps

Image

Friday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Will hemp be on the Iowa Legislature's agenda?

Image

Hy-Vee Pharmacies implement new opioid policy

Image

Apartments evacuated during carbon monoxide investigation

Image

New program to handle pets at large in Byron

Image

Grant for food truck helping students learn at Byron High School

Community Events