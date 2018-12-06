Clear

Charlie Munger Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Charles "Charlie" Munger, business partner of Warren Buffett.

Personal:
Birth date: January 1, 1924

Fast Facts

Business figures

Charlie Munger

Birth place: Omaha, Nebraska

Birth name: Charles Thomas Munger

Father: Alfred C. Munger, lawyer

Mother: Florence "Toody" (Russell) Munger

Marriages: Nancy (Barry) Munger, (1956-February 6, 2010, her death); Nancy (Huggins) Munger (divorced in 1953)

Children: with Nancy B. Munger: Charlie Jr., Emilie, Barry and Philip; stepchildren: William Harold Borthwick and David Borthwick; with Nancy H. Munger: Wendy, Molly and Teddy (deceased, leukemia, age 9)

Education: Attended the University of Michigan and California Institute of Technology. Harvard University, J.D., 1948

Other Facts:
At Caltech, he studied physics to become a meteorologist for the US Army Air Corps.

Munger entered law school without an undergraduate degree and graduated magna cum laude.

Known for using the term "lollapalooza effect" - "when anywhere from 2 to 4 forces all are driving investment in the same direction."

Timeline:
1959 - Meets Warren Buffett at a dinner party.

1962-1975 - Operates Wheeler, Munger and Company, an investment counseling firm.

1965 - Stops practicing law.

1978-present - Vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.

January 1984-2011 - Chairman of the board and CEO of Wesco Financial Corporation.

May 2014 - According to Berkshire's proxy statement, Munger has not received a raise in more than 25 years.

February 2015 - Munger reflects on 50 years of success at Berkshire Hathaway in the annual letter to shareholders.

March 6, 2018 - Ranks #1,394 on Forbes' annual list of the world's billionaires, with a net worth of $1.7 billion.

