Haiti Earthquake Fast Facts

Here's a look at the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, which struck on January 12, 2010. The earthquake had a 7.0 magnitude.
The Toll:
220,000-300,000: Estimates of the death toll vary
2010 Haiti earthquake
Caribbean
Earthquakes
Haiti
Latin America
Natural disasters
Accidents, disasters and safety
Fast Facts
Continents and regions
The Americas
300,000: Number of injured
1.5 million: People initially displaced
37,867: Displaced people remain as of September 2017
3,978: Number of schools damaged or destroyed by the earthquake
Response in Dollars:
$13.34 billion: Aid allocated by international agencies for 2010-2020, according to the United Nations Office of the Special Envoy for Haiti
Effect on Foreigners:
102: Death toll of UN personnel
122: Americans confirmed dead