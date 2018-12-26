Clear
Haiti Earthquake Fast Facts

Here's a look at the 2010 earthquake in ...

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 9:38 PM
Updated: Dec. 26, 2018 9:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, which struck on January 12, 2010. The earthquake had a 7.0 magnitude.

The Toll:
220,000-300,000: Estimates of the death toll vary

2010 Haiti earthquake

Caribbean

Earthquakes

Haiti

Latin America

Natural disasters

Accidents, disasters and safety

Fast Facts

Continents and regions

The Americas

300,000: Number of injured

1.5 million: People initially displaced

37,867: Displaced people remain as of September 2017

3,978: Number of schools damaged or destroyed by the earthquake

Response in Dollars:
$13.34 billion: Aid allocated by international agencies for 2010-2020, according to the United Nations Office of the Special Envoy for Haiti

Effect on Foreigners:
102: Death toll of UN personnel

122: Americans confirmed dead

