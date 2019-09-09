Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

My Money: Tips when building your own home

Thinking of building? Here are some things to consider.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 3:31 PM

Thinking of building? Here are some things to consider.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking more severe weather through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Looking at CD rates

Image

My Money: Tips when building a new home

Image

Search for a Mower County missing man

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

StormTeam 3: Severe weather possible Monday

Image

Kids competing in the rodeo

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center hosts Fall Festival

Image

'Walk for the Animals' raises money for local humane society

Image

Celebrating women's right to vote in Minnesota

Image

Iowa Independent Film Festival

Community Events