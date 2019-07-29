Clear

My Money: Tips if you're looking at buying a home

Thinking of buying a home? Here are some tips that can help.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 8:05 AM

Thinking of buying a home? Here are some tips that can help.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Tracking a very calm and seasonal week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Steps to help you purchase a home

Image

Bike trail expansion in Cerro Gordo Co.

Image

Tracking A Very Pleasant But Breezy Monday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a pleasant week ahead

Image

Fire in NW Rochester

Image

Celebrating Life

Image

Music community coming together for one of its own

Image

Mason City residents hope for a solution to flooding

Image

North Iowa pastor shares story of cancer battle

Image

Tracking possible stormy Sunday weather

Community Events