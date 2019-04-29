Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

My Money: Teaching kids about credit

Want to get your children involved in finance? Here are some ways to do that.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 10:49 AM

Want to get your children involved in finance? Here are some ways to do that.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 46°
Tracking an active week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Oz - Diabetes management

Image

My Money - Teaching kids about credit

Image

Tracking an Active Week Ahead

Image

Turbine fire in Worth County

Image

Women of Influence honors local pioneers

Image

People’s Climate March in Rochester

Image

Rochester synagogue remembers antisemitism victims

Image

Tracking a Soggy Week

Image

Saturday's Drake Relays highlights

Image

Drug Take Back Day

Community Events