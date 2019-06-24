Clear

My Money Community Spotlight Series: Elder Network

Elder Network was founded in 1988 in Rochester. It focuses on offering education and support to seniors and their families.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 9:21 AM
Updated: Jun 24, 2019 9:50 AM

Lisett Comai-Legrand, Director of Marketing and Product Management at First Alliance Credit Union sat down with Kristin Mannix, Interim Executive Director at the Elder Network to discuss protecting seniors from fraud and scams.
Key takeaways:


• Don’t give money or accept money from anyone you don’t know personally
• Don’t feel bad if you get scammed, these ploys are designed to deceive you
• Make sure to report scams to the authorities so someone else doesn’t get taken advantage of
• Make a plan for what to do if someone you don’t know does contact you about money
Local Rochester MN Scam Reporting Number: 507-328-6800
Federal Trade Commission Scam Reporting Number: 1-877-382-4357

Elder Network was founded in 1988 in Rochester, Minnesota. They focus on offering education and support to seniors and their families.

Their programs include Senior Advocacy, Education & Support, Companion Services, Respite Care In-Home, Peer Support, Friendly Visitors, and Transportation. They mainly serve three South East Minnesota counties of Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona.
Learn more tips for avoiding scams at: https://www.firstalliancecu.com/blog/avoiding-common-phone-scams

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking the return of summer
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money Community Spotlight Series: Elder Network

Image

Tracking Another Chance for Severe Wx

StormTeam 3: Another chance for severe weather Monday; summer weather Tuesday

Image

Art4Trails reveals new sculptures

Image

Looking into problems in Rochester's skyway

Image

Rochester shooting sends man to hospital

Image

Mason City scores four runs in the 9th, stuns Newman Catholic

Storm Team 3: Heat and humidity in this week

Image

Sara's Forecast

Image

Former Austin Bruins goalie drafted in the NHL

Community Events