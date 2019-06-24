My Money Community Spotlight Series: Elder Network

Lisett Comai-Legrand, Director of Marketing and Product Management at First Alliance Credit Union sat down with Kristin Mannix, Interim Executive Director at the Elder Network to discuss protecting seniors from fraud and scams.

Key takeaways:



• Don’t give money or accept money from anyone you don’t know personally

• Don’t feel bad if you get scammed, these ploys are designed to deceive you

• Make sure to report scams to the authorities so someone else doesn’t get taken advantage of

• Make a plan for what to do if someone you don’t know does contact you about money

Local Rochester MN Scam Reporting Number: 507-328-6800

Federal Trade Commission Scam Reporting Number: 1-877-382-4357

Elder Network was founded in 1988 in Rochester, Minnesota. They focus on offering education and support to seniors and their families.

Their programs include Senior Advocacy, Education & Support, Companion Services, Respite Care In-Home, Peer Support, Friendly Visitors, and Transportation. They mainly serve three South East Minnesota counties of Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona.

Learn more tips for avoiding scams at: https://www.firstalliancecu.com/blog/avoiding-common-phone-scams