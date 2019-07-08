Clear

My Money Community Spotlight: Family Promise Rochester

Some tips on how to become financially stable.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 12:49 PM

First Alliance Credit Union interviewed Dawn Devine, Executive Director of Family Promise Rochester to discuss how the families in their programs learn to be financially stable.

• Families need to be ready to make significant changes to meet goals

• Programs are designed to set families up to achieve sustained independence

• Families move from a crisis situation to a community they’ve created

Family Promise Rochester was launched in 1999 after a group of caring individuals saw the need to provide shelter, meals and comprehensive assistance to homeless families in the Rochester, Minnesota area. Their mission is to help homeless and low-income families achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response.
Learn more about budgeting: https://resources.firstalliancecu.com/the-beginner's-guide-to-budgeting

