Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

My Money - Tips to get ahead on your credit card bills

Need to get ahead? Here are some things that can help.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 11:27 AM

Need to get ahead? Here are some things that can help.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 14°
Tracking mild temperatures and sunny skies to start the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Tips to pay off credit cards quickly

Image

Dr. Oz - Workout tips for seniors

Image

Tracking Sunshine and Mild Temperatures Today

Image

NIACC defeats Kirkwood for Region XI title; will head to NJCAA Tournament

Image

Bike trail in Mason City

Image

Local standout wrestlers share bond as Iowa commits

Image

Check your detectors at start of Daylight Saving Time

Image

Daylight Saving Time

Image

Rochester cleans up after another winter storm

Image

Deer and turkey expo

Community Events