Clear
BREAKING NEWS Blizzard warning blankets entire viewing area Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tracking Saturday's blizzard

The latest on the winter storm

Posted: Sat Jan 18 09:25:15 PST 2020
Updated: Sat Jan 18 09:25:15 PST 2020
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -9°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -14°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -18°
Blizzard Warning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Saturday's blizzard

Image

Chris and George at the top of the 10

Image

Snow plow drivers prep for snow

Image

Navigating Mayo Clinic Ambulances in the snow

Image

Snow and 18 Wheelers

Image

When to call 911

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/17

Image

Tow truck drivers prepare for snow

Image

Weather impacts on public transportation

Image

First at 4 Snow Storm

Community Events