SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
Tracking the Jan. 17 storm

Winter Weather is on the way. Here's the latest.

Posted: Thu Jan 16 06:46:54 PST 2020
Updated: Thu Jan 16 06:46:54 PST 2020
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Clear
-7° wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -25°
Albert Lea
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -21°
Austin
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -19°
Charles City
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -24°
Rochester
Clear
-7° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -26°
Winter Storm Watch in place
Community Events