Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
BREAKING NEWS 6 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 in southeastern Minnesota
Full Story
6 killed in early-morning crash in SE Minnesota
Happened on Interstate-90 near Eyota.
Posted: Fri Aug 02 06:54:53 PDT 2019
Updated: Fri Aug 02 06:54:53 PDT 2019
Mason City
Clear
75°
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
73°
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
75°
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
73°
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
75°
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Tracking a warm and sunny weekend
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
$article.title
Sheriff: 1 dead after Wednesday explosion at Hancock Co. business
An Iowa honeymooner drowned in Florida. It was the first time he'd been swimming in the ocean
Fish kill reported too late in Floyd County
Unidentified for over 75 years, Iowa soldier finally returning home
6 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 in southeastern Minnesota
Des Moines police: Beating so bad, 1 child leapt off balcony
Woman hit by pickup truck in rural Olmsted County
55-pound meth bust 'largest single seizure of methamphetamine in southeast Minnesota'
John Dillinger relatives doubt body in grave is the gangster
Latest Video
State Patrol: Three people in two vehicles killed in I-90 crash
Tracking A Few Clouds Today and a Warm Weekend
6 people killed in I-90 crash
Newman advances to state title game
Stealing Steed
Lime scooters officially in Rochester
Sturgis could cause problems on I-90
Seatbelts on Iowa Buses
Banks looking out for you
Sheriff gets an upped salary
Community Events