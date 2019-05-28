Home
Cleanup efforts begin in north Iowa
After Monday's tornadoes, people are beginning to pick up the pieces.
Posted: Tue May 28 05:20:05 PDT 2019
Updated: Tue May 28 05:20:05 PDT 2019
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Tracking more showers and storms.
