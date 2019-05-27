Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Significant damage as tornadoes touch down in north Iowa, southern Minnesota (with videos, photos) Full Story
Watch: Tornadoes on the ground in north Iowa, southern Minnesota

Many tornadoes were reported on the ground.

Posted: Mon May 27 12:49:01 PDT 2019
Updated: Mon May 27 12:52:54 PDT 2019
Tracking a soggy Memorial Day.
WATCH: Tornadoes in north Iowa, southern Minnesota

WATCH: Tornado near Colwell, Iowa

2-year old boy, mother hit by car in Albert Lea

Tracking Plenty of Rain Memorial Day

Memorial Day Service at MN State Veterans Cemetery

Charles City student finally receives his diploma

Families of the Fallen at Tree Town Festival

Father son duo participates in Med City Marathon

Memorial Day Service honors those who died while serving

Chris' Sunday PM Forecast 5/26

