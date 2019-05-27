Home
BREAKING NEWS: Significant damage as tornadoes touch down in north Iowa, southern Minnesota (with videos, photos)
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch
Watch: Tornadoes on the ground in north Iowa, southern Minnesota
Many tornadoes were reported on the ground.
Posted: Mon May 27 12:49:01 PDT 2019
Updated: Mon May 27 12:52:54 PDT 2019
Mason City
Few Clouds
74°
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
66°
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
70°
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
68°
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
60°
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Tracking a soggy Memorial Day.
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Significant damage as tornadoes touch down in north Iowa, southern Minnesota (with videos, photos)
1-vehicle Cerro Gordo Co. accident leads to alcohol-related charges against Clear Lake man
Woman pleads not guilty in Clear Lake assaults
Mother and son recovering after being hit by car in Albert Lea
Storm Team 3: A rainy and stormy Memorial Day
Drivers advised to stay off closed portion of Mitchell Co. road
81st North Iowa Band Festival announces its award winners
Ex-Iowa teacher convicted in student sex abuse case
Families of the Fallen honored at Tree Town: 'It's all about the families'
Up to 2 inches of rain possible this week
Latest Video
WATCH: Tornadoes in north Iowa, southern Minnesota
WATCH: Tornado near Colwell, Iowa
2-year old boy, mother hit by car in Albert Lea
Tracking Plenty of Rain Memorial Day
Memorial Day Service at MN State Veterans Cemetery
Charles City student finally receives his diploma
Families of the Fallen at Tree Town Festival
Father son duo participates in Med City Marathon
Memorial Day Service honors those who died while serving
Chris' Sunday PM Forecast 5/26
