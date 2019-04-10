Clear
April 10 afternoon weather update

A look at the weather in north Iowa, southern Minnesota.

Posted: Wed Apr 10 11:02:50 PDT 2019
Updated: Wed Apr 10 11:02:50 PDT 2019
Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
A nasty winter storm is still on track to impact the area starting Wednesday.
