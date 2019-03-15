Home
North Iowa flooding - March 15
Drone footage of flooding in North Iowa.
Posted: Fri Mar 15 08:07:18 PDT 2019
Updated: Fri Mar 15 08:07:18 PDT 2019
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
29°
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
28°
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
30°
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
28°
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
28°
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Plan for an icy commute and slightly cooler weekend.
Most Popular Stories
Flood waters closing roads in North Iowa and SE Minnesota
Tracking roadways: Trouble spots on north Iowa, southern Minnesota roads
Gravel road warning in northeast Iowa
UPDATE: Dead cats removed from Mason City residence as search warrant executed
Iowa DOT road announcements
Austin PD assisting in Amber Alert for missing 2-year-old girl
Lori Loughlin loses Hallmark Channel roles in wake of college bribe scandal
Flooding leads to disaster proclamation for Iowa
Messages from law enforcement: Road closures and rescues
Flood Warnings in effect throughout much of viewing area
Latest Video
Drone video: Flooding and ice jamming in north Iowa
Tracking Cool Air and Continuing Flooding
American Legion in Albert Lea needs help
NIACC ready for national tourney
Minnesota postseason basketball highlights
Sand made available to flooded residents
Charter Spectrum making changes in Rochester
Owner of home where cats died has a history with law enforcement
Rochester Superintendent's listening post
Shifts for food shelves
Community Events