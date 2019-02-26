Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Feb 26 update

Here is the latest.

Posted: Tue Feb 26 05:21:15 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Feb 26 05:21:15 PST 2019
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -16°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -12°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -10°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -14°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -18°
While snow chances remain numerous but light, we see very cold temperatures returning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota National Guard continues rescue missions.

Image

National Guard continues rescue missions

Image

Once roads are cleared, rescued motorists will leave armory

Image

A blizzard baby in north Iowa

Image

Tracking More Snow and Cold Temperatures

Image

Viewers share what's outside their windows

Image

Crestwod Waukon Preview

Image

Winter postpones local sports again

Image

Snowmobilers help the stranded

Image

Getting to the big game

Community Events