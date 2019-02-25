Home
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory
CLOSINGS:
Blizzard follow Feb 25
People are digging out.
Posted: Mon Feb 25 05:34:03 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Feb 25 05:34:03 PST 2019
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Overcast
-2°
Hi: 5° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
-4°
Hi: 3° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -19°
Austin
Clear
0°
Hi: 5° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -16°
Charles City
Clear
-2°
Hi: 5° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -21°
Rochester
Overcast
-5°
Hi: 4° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -25°
Dangerous Travel and very cold air to start your week.
Most Popular Stories
Tracking roadways: Blizzard conditions causing major problems in north Iowa, southern Minnesota
MnDOT: I-35, I-90 likely to remain closed until Monday morning
I-35 north of Ames likely to stay closed until Monday a.m.; Avenue of Saints closed form Nashua to Clear Lake
Snow totals are in: People are digging out after around a foot of snow fell across viewing area
Messages from law enforcement: Views from area roads show why no travel is advised
Freeborn County: Search and rescue operations; Emergency situation protocol in place
Update: Blizzard Warning extended to 9 p.m.
We're tracking blizzard conditions throughout the day after significant snowfall
Three drug arrests after Worth County traffic stop
Poor road conditions prompt drivers to exit the roadways
Latest Video
Tracking dangerous travel conditions
Tracking Dangerous Travel Today
Tracking Wicked Wind Chills and BAN Roads.
Winter travel
Minnesota section wrestling finals
Highlights: North Iowa Bulls host the Rochester Grizzlies
no more snow
Blizzard conditions follows heavy snowfall
snow days and impact on students
West Hancock girls take flight for state
Community Events