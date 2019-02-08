Clear
Feb 8 cold temps

A look at Friday's weather.

Posted: Fri Feb 08 05:00:55 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Feb 08 05:00:55 PST 2019
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Overcast
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
-11° wxIcon
Hi: -3° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -30°
Austin
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -30°
Charles City
Overcast
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -26°
Rochester
Clear
-12° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: -38°
Tracking very cold air today.
