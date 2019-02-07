Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Blizzard Warning - Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Feb 7 Blizzard Warning

Tracking today's Blizzard Warning

Posted: Thu Feb 07 05:38:31 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Feb 07 05:40:38 PST 2019
Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -8°
Austin
Broken Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -2°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: 3°
Tracking more snow for Thursday.
