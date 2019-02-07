Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Blizzard Warning - Wind Chill Advisory
View Alerts
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Feb 7 Blizzard Warning
Tracking today's Blizzard Warning
Posted: Thu Feb 07 05:38:31 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Feb 07 05:40:38 PST 2019
Mason City
Overcast
5°
Hi: 11° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -14°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
3°
Hi: 8° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -8°
More Weather
Austin
Broken Clouds
10°
Hi: 13° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -2°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
14°
Hi: 18° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: °
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
15°
Hi: 20° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: 3°
More Weather
Tracking more snow for Thursday.
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Sheriff: Assault that was shared on Snapchat leads to charges against 5 in NE Iowa
Shopko closing in Albert Lea, Austin, Cresco, and Forest City
Humboldt County driver killed in collision with semi
Cheyanne Harris convicted for Chickasaw Co. baby's death
We're tracking significant icing and potential travel problems
Tracking roadways: Here's a look at the latest road conditions with live DOT cameras
Doctor, 6 other men arrested in Minnesota sex solicitation sting
UPDATE: Trial for torture/imprisonment of Hardin Co. boy underway
Sheriff: Woman stabs self inside Cerro Gordo County courthouse
Floyd County man sentenced for meth
Latest Video
Tracking Blizzard Conditions Today
Tracking today's Blizzard Warning
Snowshoeing by candlelight
SocialIce returns to Rochester
OSAGE GBB EARNS BRAGGING RIGHTS
LOCAL ATHLETES SIGN NLI'S
Impacts of weather on wildlife
Music Man and blackface
Making prescription drugs more affordable
SAW: OLIVIA CHRISTIANSON
Community Events