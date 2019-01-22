Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tuesday, Jan. 22 forecast

Posted: Tue Jan 22 05:04:28 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 22 05:04:59 PST 2019
Mason City
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 4°
A winter storm arrives today that will make travel slippery.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday Morning KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Tuesday weather forecast

Image

My Money - Financial advise

Image

Dr. Oz - How to get more sleep

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Monday

Image

Ordinances to help snow removal crews

Image

Meeting the Heart of the City artists

Image

Triton girl's basketball builds a winner on the court

Image

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.

Image

Local baseball coaches win awards

Community Events