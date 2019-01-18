Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Friday, Jan. 18 morning forecast

Here is when to expect the snowfall to begin.

Posted: Fri Jan 18 05:01:47 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 18 05:09:30 PST 2019
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 0°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 3°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -3°
We're tracking a winter storm for Friday and bitter cold this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday Morning KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Talking with supporters of President Trump during the Government Shutdown

Image

Looking ahead to this weekend's 2019 Women's March

Image

Weather update: Friday a.m., Jan. 18

Image

Thursday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

A unique lesson in movement

Image

Bidding rules

Image

Prepping for the snow

Image

Planning an E-Learning Day

Image

Winter driving reminders

Community Events