CBSN Livestream

Posted: Wed Dec 05 07:47:44 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 05 07:47:44 PST 2018
Mason City
23°
Hi: 25° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
21°
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
23°
Hi: 24° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
25°
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
22°
Hi: 26° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 9°
A chilly afternoon with some sun returning.
Most Popular Stories
Authorities identify man shot in Mason City
Girl missing for 2 months still being sought by Mason City police
Man charged with sexual exploitation of child in connection to Mason City case
Remains identified of Iowa sailor from Hancock County killed at Pearl Harbor
Manly dog breeder looks to keep some of the seized dogs
Beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Chickasaw Co. man gets life sentence for death of baby found in swing
Authorities asking for public's help to locate missing 16-year-old last seen in Austin
North Iowa man arrested for Minnesota hog theft
Monahan has big day at Keith Young Invite, takes down pair of No. 1 wrestlers
Latest Video
President and Mrs. Bush have strong ties to Rochester
Nashua-Plainfield grad wins $100K
Rochester Honkers change owners
Dec. 4 basketball highlights
Mabel hog lot latest
Foster Family Closet
Proposed funding for Rochester Park
Indoor air quality project
Tuesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast
Golden Apple Award Winner: Mrs. Dunken
