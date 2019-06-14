The successful candidate will be responsible for all studio and transmission technical operations, maintenance, and information systems. As part of the station’s senior management team, this position plays a vital role in station strategic planning, budgeting and day-to-day operations.

This person must be time flexible 24/7, be self-motivated and have the ability to motivate and manage others to accomplish goals. A minimum of 5 years of experience as an engineering manager with a demonstrated background in a competitive television news environment is preferred. An in-depth knowledge of microwave systems, transmitter systems, both analog and digital, studio, building, and information systems planning and management with an understanding of FCC rules is essential.

This is a great opportunity for an Assistant Chief or Senior Maintenance Engineer to work into a challenging, but equally rewarding, position as Chief Engineer.

To apply, please visit www.kimt.com or send cover letter and resume to: hr@kimt.com.

Any offer of employment is contingent upon successfully passing a substance abuse test and a background screening. Successful candidate must have a valid driver’s license and a clean driving record.

EOE/Minorities/Female/Vet/Disability