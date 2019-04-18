Clear
MercyOne: How to treat those dealing with heart attacks

Hear from MercyOne to get more information.

The Mason City Clinic and the MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center are celebrating 30 years of delivering the most advanced cardiac care to the people of North Iowa and the surrounding counties.

Since opening in 1989 the Center has performed more than 6,700 open-heart surgeries and 40,000 cardiac catheter lab procedures.

MercyOne North Iowa is recognizing the achievements of the various departments of the cardiac care units with a series of short informative videos.

To learn more about MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center click here.

KIMT.com will host these videos through June so you are encouraged to watch and share them all.

Tracking a cool Thursday and a weekend warm up.
