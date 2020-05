HyperSpace Starcade remains open to serve our customers in light of COVID-19. 1. Laser tag - Play outdoors, near primary residence, social distancing 2. Game truck & vr - Accepting bookings for June 3. Gift cards - all services Events must be within state's executive orders and are subject to change. Free reschedules and cancellations. Procedures updated https://hyperspacestarcade.com/game-truck-covid-19-procedures/