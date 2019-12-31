Med City Nutrition offers the #1 complete meal replacement shake option worldwide. We have over 50 delicious shake options to choose from ranging from 200 to 300 cal with a minimum of 24g of protein. Our energizing tea options are endless: We offer many services at Med City Nutrition, with some limitations because of Covid-19: •free wellness profiles/body scans •3 day trial packs •online fitness and weight loss challenges •1 on 1 personalized help with any of our many nutrition programs to choose from •free fit workouts •nutrition programs for weight loss, maintenance, energy and fitness and weight gain
We are currently open Monday through Thursday from 7am to 9am and 10:30am to 1pm, closed Friday’s.. hours are subject to change and updates if any are posted on our Med City Nutrition FB page.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|3744
|398
|Stearns
|1443
|6
|Nobles
|1269
|2
|Ramsey
|986
|47
|Anoka
|571
|29
|Dakota
|471
|15
|Olmsted
|374
|9
|Kandiyohi
|316
|1
|Washington
|256
|15
|Clay
|247
|17
|Scott
|155
|1
|Rice
|126
|2
|Sherburne
|114
|1
|Martin
|112
|4
|Wright
|110
|1
|St. Louis
|96
|12
|Benton
|93
|2
|Carver
|92
|1
|Pine
|73
|0
|Winona
|71
|15
|Blue Earth
|67
|0
|Steele
|65
|0
|Carlton
|64
|0
|Polk
|53
|1
|Cottonwood
|47
|0
|Freeborn
|46
|0
|Mower
|45
|0
|Todd
|38
|0
|Jackson
|33
|0
|Itasca
|33
|0
|Le Sueur
|30
|0
|Murray
|29
|0
|Dodge
|26
|0
|Becker
|25
|0
|Goodhue
|25
|0
|Watonwan
|25
|0
|Unassigned
|25
|0
|Otter Tail
|25
|0
|Crow Wing
|23
|1
|Meeker
|21
|0
|Nicollet
|21
|2
|Chisago
|20
|1
|Rock
|19
|0
|Lyon
|18
|0
|Waseca
|16
|0
|Douglas
|16
|0
|Chippewa
|14
|0
|Morrison
|14
|0
|Fillmore
|13
|1
|Wabasha
|13
|0
|McLeod
|13
|0
|Wilkin
|11
|3
|Faribault
|10
|0
|Norman
|10
|0
|Kanabec
|10
|0
|Brown
|9
|1
|Swift
|8
|0
|Marshall
|8
|0
|Isanti
|8
|0
|Cass
|8
|1
|Pipestone
|7
|0
|Mille Lacs
|7
|1
|Renville
|6
|0
|Beltrami
|6
|0
|Pope
|5
|0
|Lincoln
|4
|0
|Wadena
|4
|0
|Sibley
|4
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|3
|0
|Mahnomen
|3
|1
|Redwood
|3
|0
|Traverse
|3
|0
|Houston
|2
|0
|Red Lake
|2
|0
|Koochiching
|2
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|2
|0
|Aitkin
|2
|0
|Clearwater
|2
|0
|Big Stone
|2
|0
|Grant
|2
|0
|Lake
|1
|0
|Stevens
|1
|0
|Kittson
|1
|0
|Pennington
|1
|0
|Roseau
|1
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|2368
|61
|Woodbury
|1676
|9
|Black Hawk
|1512
|25
|Linn
|841
|59
|Marshall
|734
|3
|Dallas
|701
|6
|Johnson
|555
|7
|Muscatine
|495
|23
|Tama
|336
|13
|Scott
|286
|8
|Louisa
|285
|3
|Wapello
|259
|0
|Jasper
|238
|8
|Dubuque
|197
|7
|Crawford
|191
|1
|Washington
|162
|7
|Allamakee
|112
|4
|Sioux
|93
|0
|Pottawattamie
|86
|2
|Poweshiek
|81
|5
|Plymouth
|62
|0
|Story
|61
|1
|Bremer
|58
|5
|Clinton
|58
|1
|Warren
|44
|0
|Cedar
|43
|1
|Henry
|43
|1
|Des Moines
|40
|1
|Buena Vista
|39
|0
|Boone
|36
|0
|Benton
|35
|1
|Guthrie
|35
|0
|Jones
|34
|0
|Iowa
|27
|0
|Fayette
|24
|0
|Buchanan
|23
|0
|Clayton
|23
|2
|Osceola
|20
|0
|Mahaska
|20
|1
|Shelby
|19
|0
|Winneshiek
|18
|0
|Lee
|18
|0
|Harrison
|17
|0
|Lyon
|16
|0
|Grundy
|15
|0
|Cerro Gordo
|14
|0
|Marion
|14
|0
|Greene
|13
|0
|Monona
|12
|0
|Butler
|12
|0
|Howard
|12
|0
|Hardin
|12
|0
|Madison
|11
|1
|Davis
|11
|0
|Hamilton
|11
|0
|Page
|10
|0
|Audubon
|10
|0
|Webster
|10
|0
|Clay
|9
|0
|Keokuk
|9
|0
|Delaware
|9
|1
|Van Buren
|8
|0
|Monroe
|8
|0
|Clarke
|8
|0
|Mills
|8
|0
|Chickasaw
|7
|0
|Jackson
|7
|0
|Jefferson
|7
|0
|Humboldt
|7
|0
|Dickinson
|6
|0
|Cherokee
|6
|0
|Carroll
|6
|0
|Franklin
|6
|0
|Appanoose
|6
|3
|Wright
|6
|0
|Unassigned
|5
|0
|Winnebago
|5
|0
|Floyd
|5
|1
|Montgomery
|4
|0
|Adair
|3
|0
|Pocahontas
|3
|0
|Mitchell
|3
|0
|Hancock
|3
|0
|Sac
|3
|0
|Worth
|2
|0
|Kossuth
|2
|0
|Union
|2
|0
|Palo Alto
|1
|0
|Fremont
|1
|0
|Taylor
|1
|0
|Cass
|1
|0
|Wayne
|1
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0
|Emmet
|0
|0
|Decatur
|0
|0