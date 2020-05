Pescara Restaurant

We promise to buy the freshest, most amazing food we can...we promise to use green methods and buy as much local and sustainable as possible...for you, our guests... Pescara invites those with an appetite for fresh forward food to share small plates, savor fine wine and enjoy selections from sea and land. Located in the newly renovated Doubletree Hotel in downtown Rochester, it's the perfect place to gather for business lunches, pre-theater appetizers or romantic dinners.