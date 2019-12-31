D & S Services

Individual & Business Tax Preparation, Payroll & Bookkeeping Services, Tax Problem Resolution, IRS & State Representation and Tax Debt Settlement, Unfiled Taxés.
No face-to-face appointments. Tax records can be mailed, faxed or you can drive up to us and one of us will come out to get the documents. Normal operations will resume in May
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|1416
|188
|Nobles
|399
|1
|Ramsey
|297
|22
|Olmsted
|246
|6
|Anoka
|168
|5
|Dakota
|144
|7
|Clay
|131
|9
|Washington
|114
|8
|St. Louis
|67
|10
|Winona
|66
|14
|Pine
|56
|0
|Stearns
|55
|0
|Carlton
|52
|0
|Martin
|43
|4
|Kandiyohi
|39
|0
|Scott
|35
|1
|Wright
|34
|1
|Freeborn
|33
|0
|Blue Earth
|30
|0
|Mower
|28
|0
|Polk
|24
|0
|Le Sueur
|23
|0
|Crow Wing
|20
|0
|Goodhue
|19
|0
|Dodge
|19
|0
|Carver
|17
|0
|Sherburne
|16
|0
|Steele
|14
|0
|Fillmore
|12
|1
|Wilkin
|11
|3
|Murray
|10
|0
|Rice
|10
|1
|Nicollet
|9
|2
|Cottonwood
|9
|0
|Jackson
|8
|0
|Wabasha
|8
|0
|Brown
|8
|1
|Otter Tail
|8
|0
|Watonwan
|7
|0
|Chisago
|7
|1
|Norman
|7
|0
|Meeker
|6
|0
|Lyon
|6
|0
|Beltrami
|6
|0
|Rock
|6
|0
|Isanti
|6
|0
|Cass
|5
|0
|Faribault
|4
|0
|Benton
|4
|0
|McLeod
|4
|0
|Todd
|3
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|3
|0
|Renville
|3
|0
|Waseca
|3
|0
|Clearwater
|2
|0
|Chippewa
|2
|0
|Douglas
|2
|0
|Pipestone
|2
|0
|Lincoln
|2
|0
|Traverse
|2
|0
|Big Stone
|2
|0
|Becker
|2
|0
|Itasca
|2
|0
|Swift
|1
|0
|Aitkin
|1
|0
|Morrison
|1
|0
|Houston
|1
|0
|Kittson
|1
|0
|Mille Lacs
|1
|1
|Pennington
|1
|0
|Marshall
|1
|0
|Mahnomen
|1
|0
|Red Lake
|1
|0
|Redwood
|1
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|1
|0
|Koochiching
|1
|0
|Sibley
|1
|0
|Roseau
|1
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Black Hawk
|844
|11
|Polk
|756
|27
|Linn
|613
|34
|Woodbury
|495
|1
|Johnson
|437
|6
|Marshall
|408
|0
|Muscatine
|311
|7
|Louisa
|267
|2
|Tama
|259
|7
|Scott
|216
|5
|Dallas
|179
|0
|Washington
|136
|6
|Jasper
|91
|0
|Dubuque
|87
|2
|Allamakee
|72
|3
|Poweshiek
|50
|2
|Clinton
|48
|1
|Bremer
|45
|3
|Henry
|32
|1
|Cedar
|28
|0
|Pottawattamie
|27
|1
|Benton
|27
|1
|Story
|25
|0
|Winneshiek
|24
|0
|Warren
|20
|0
|Jones
|19
|0
|Iowa
|18
|0
|Des Moines
|17
|1
|Fayette
|16
|0
|Harrison
|15
|0
|Crawford
|14
|1
|Cerro Gordo
|14
|0
|Clayton
|13
|1
|Buchanan
|12
|0
|Plymouth
|10
|0
|Wapello
|10
|0
|Lyon
|9
|0
|Shelby
|9
|0
|Grundy
|9
|0
|Mahaska
|9
|1
|Butler
|8
|0
|Osceola
|8
|0
|Van Buren
|8
|0
|Monona
|7
|0
|Marion
|7
|0
|Unassigned
|7
|0
|Sioux
|7
|0
|Hardin
|7
|0
|Boone
|7
|0
|Hamilton
|7
|0
|Guthrie
|6
|0
|Howard
|6
|0
|Jefferson
|6
|0
|Dickinson
|5
|0
|Page
|5
|0
|Jackson
|5
|0
|Lee
|5
|0
|Webster
|4
|0
|Delaware
|4
|0
|Buena Vista
|4
|0
|Chickasaw
|4
|0
|Humboldt
|4
|0
|Hancock
|3
|0
|Madison
|3
|1
|Mills
|3
|0
|Clay
|3
|0
|Keokuk
|2
|0
|Wright
|2
|0
|Cherokee
|2
|0
|Clarke
|2
|0
|Winnebago
|2
|0
|Mitchell
|2
|0
|Franklin
|2
|0
|Appanoose
|2
|2
|Greene
|2
|0
|Audubon
|1
|0
|Worth
|1
|0
|Kossuth
|1
|0
|Carroll
|1
|0
|Cass
|1
|0
|Taylor
|1
|0
|Adair
|1
|0
|Union
|1
|0
|Pocahontas
|1
|0
|Montgomery
|1
|0
|Emmet
|0
|0