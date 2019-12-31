The 10th Hole Bar and Grill the newest restaurant in Riceville. The restaurant prides themselves on a great tasting steak, unique menu items paired with signature drinks and wines that will have you planning additional visits to try everything on the menu.

Located on the Riceville Country Club (James Herring Memorial Course) a 9-Hole, 2677 yards course nestled in mature oak, maple and pine trees.

Come to the 10th Hole Bar and Grill to play a round of golf, enjoy a meal and even stay the evening. We have a full service hotel attached to the bar.

Need a bite to eat after enjoying a visit to Lake Hendricks. Stop by the 10th Hole for our delicious salad bar. At Lake Hendricks you may encounter white tail deer, muskrat, otter, turkey, and pheasant.