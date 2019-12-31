The Hungry Mind

We support local grocery stores and food distributors so your dollars stay local and the food purchased is always fresh!
We know it's tough to get out of the office for a long lunch. We're good at getting you quality food, fast. Call ahead or send us an email and we will have your food ready for pick up. Or sit and enjoy one of our handcrafted sandwiches and homemade soups.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|1073
|113
|Ramsey
|219
|11
|Olmsted
|204
|4
|Dakota
|130
|6
|Nobles
|126
|1
|Anoka
|105
|2
|Washington
|100
|5
|Clay
|79
|3
|Winona
|61
|10
|St. Louis
|54
|10
|Martin
|41
|4
|Carlton
|38
|0
|Freeborn
|33
|0
|Wright
|30
|1
|Scott
|28
|1
|Mower
|27
|0
|Blue Earth
|26
|0
|Le Sueur
|22
|0
|Crow Wing
|20
|0
|Stearns
|20
|0
|Goodhue
|19
|0
|Dodge
|18
|0
|Polk
|17
|0
|Carver
|15
|0
|Pine
|15
|0
|Sherburne
|13
|0
|Fillmore
|11
|0
|Wilkin
|10
|2
|Steele
|10
|0
|Nicollet
|8
|2
|Brown
|8
|1
|Wabasha
|8
|0
|Chisago
|7
|1
|Rice
|7
|1
|Isanti
|6
|0
|Otter Tail
|6
|0
|Beltrami
|6
|0
|Norman
|6
|0
|Cottonwood
|6
|0
|Lyon
|6
|0
|Rock
|5
|0
|Unassigned
|4
|0
|Benton
|4
|0
|Faribault
|4
|0
|Cass
|4
|0
|Watonwan
|4
|0
|Renville
|3
|0
|Todd
|3
|0
|Waseca
|3
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|3
|0
|Kandiyohi
|3
|0
|Jackson
|3
|0
|McLeod
|3
|0
|Meeker
|3
|0
|Clearwater
|3
|0
|Murray
|3
|0
|Becker
|2
|0
|Traverse
|2
|0
|Pipestone
|2
|0
|Douglas
|2
|0
|Itasca
|2
|0
|Lincoln
|2
|0
|Chippewa
|1
|0
|Houston
|1
|0
|Aitkin
|1
|0
|Big Stone
|1
|0
|Pennington
|1
|0
|Swift
|1
|0
|Koochiching
|1
|0
|Kittson
|1
|0
|Morrison
|1
|0
|Red Lake
|1
|0
|Redwood
|1
|0
|Mille Lacs
|1
|1
|Marshall
|1
|0
|Mahnomen
|1
|0
|Sibley
|1
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|1
|0
|Roseau
|1
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Linn
|466
|29
|Polk
|437
|16
|Johnson
|388
|3
|Black Hawk
|379
|4
|Louisa
|248
|2
|Muscatine
|240
|6
|Marshall
|239
|0
|Tama
|225
|7
|Scott
|182
|3
|Washington
|124
|5
|Woodbury
|100
|1
|Dallas
|59
|0
|Jasper
|53
|0
|Dubuque
|49
|1
|Allamakee
|45
|3
|Clinton
|44
|0
|Bremer
|33
|0
|Henry
|30
|1
|Cedar
|27
|0
|Benton
|24
|1
|Story
|20
|0
|Warren
|18
|0
|Pottawattamie
|18
|1
|Jones
|17
|0
|Harrison
|15
|0
|Cerro Gordo
|14
|0
|Poweshiek
|14
|1
|Iowa
|13
|0
|Des Moines
|13
|0
|Buchanan
|11
|0
|Plymouth
|9
|0
|Shelby
|9
|0
|Van Buren
|8
|0
|Winneshiek
|8
|0
|Clayton
|8
|1
|Mahaska
|8
|1
|Sioux
|7
|0
|Jefferson
|7
|0
|Fayette
|7
|0
|Monona
|7
|0
|Wapello
|6
|0
|Boone
|6
|0
|Grundy
|6
|0
|Crawford
|6
|1
|Marion
|5
|0
|Lyon
|5
|0
|Jackson
|5
|0
|Guthrie
|4
|0
|Page
|4
|0
|Osceola
|4
|0
|Madison
|4
|1
|Unassigned
|4
|0
|Howard
|4
|0
|Hardin
|4
|0
|Delaware
|3
|0
|Hancock
|3
|0
|Lee
|3
|0
|Clay
|3
|0
|Dickinson
|3
|0
|Keokuk
|3
|0
|Chickasaw
|3
|0
|Winnebago
|2
|0
|Webster
|2
|0
|Wright
|2
|0
|Humboldt
|2
|0
|Mitchell
|2
|0
|Mills
|2
|0
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|Clarke
|2
|0
|Butler
|2
|0
|Appanoose
|2
|2
|Buena Vista
|2
|0
|Carroll
|1
|0
|Audubon
|1
|0
|Montgomery
|1
|0
|Worth
|1
|0
|Cass
|1
|0
|Cherokee
|1
|0
|Adair
|1
|0
|Franklin
|1
|0
|Greene
|1
|0
|Taylor
|1
|0
|Kossuth
|1
|0
|Union
|1
|0