We pride ourselves by keeping with tradition using our made-from-scratch menu, great customer service and one-of-a-kind game day presentation.

The Other Place was started in 1970 on College Hill in Cedar Falls, Iowa and was primarily a college bar that served and delivered pizza and is recognized as a memorable part of the college experience by generations of UNI students across the country. The Other Place has grown over the years to 11 locations throughout Iowa and Kansas offering great homemade pizza, oven baked subs, sandwiches, pastas, salads and more all in a sports themed setting to be enjoyed by family and friends. We've been baking our original pizza for over 45 years using only the finest meats and 100% real cheese. Every pizza is made to order using homemade sauce and dough and loaded with fresh ingredients. We hope you enjoy our time-honored cooking traditions and recipes. The entire Other Place family thanks you for your continued patronage.